Meadville’s Armendia P. Dixon has a new book available: “A Diamond on the Diamond: The Multifaceted History of Stone United Methodist Church, 1968–2021.”
The book is described as an informative and carefully researched presentation. It is the creation of Dixon, a highly decorated educator whose career began in 1961 after she received a bachelor of arts degree from Jackson State College in Jackson, Mississippi.
She received the MEd in school administration from Edinboro University and a PhD in curriculum and instruction from Kent State University.
“What an amazing journey it has been!” Dixon said.
According to the book, “A celebration marking the hundredth anniversary of the dedication of the imposing stone structure overlooking the southern end of Diamond Park in the city of Meadville, Pennsylvania, kicked off on Sunday, March 31, 1968. Marking the occasion, a volume detailing the early years of the Methodist Church in Meadville was produced, putting access to the history of the congregation in easily accessible form. The current volume has been designed to apply that tradition of one-stop accessibility to the subsequent half century. To bring that dream to fruition, a devoted group has devoted countless hours to researching and compiling the years 1968 to 2021. Continuing to build on the kind of firm foundation that grows from an awareness of where Stone United Methodist Church has been, its move into the always unknown future is underway.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dixon’s new book offers readers an intimate look into a loving congregation’s history of determination and faith.
The Rev. Sarah Daniels Roncolato said, “Thank you for joining us in a look back at the past 50-plus years of the ministry of Stone United Methodist Church. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Armendia Pierce Dixon for compiling the material and writing the text. Her attention to detail and faithful accounting of events has been invaluable. Thanks also to those who have given of their time, resources, energy, and expertise over these past decades to make possible the ministry you read about in these pages.
“Honoring our past with confidence, we look to the future while embracing our mission statement: Compelled by God’s love, Stone UMC is an inclusive community of faith, meeting people where they are, connecting them with Christ and one another, helping them live as disciples of Jesus Christ.
“To God be the glory,” Roncolato said.
“A Diamond on the Diamond: The Multifaceted History of Stone United Methodist Church, 1968–2021” can be purchased at traditional bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
