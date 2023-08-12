Author Armendia P. Dixon will hold a public book signing of her new release, “A Diamond on the Diamond: The Multifaceted History of Stone United Methodist Church, 1968-2021, today from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Tattered Corners New and Used Bookstore, 247 Chestnut St.
According to Christian Faith Publishing, Dixon’s book brings readers to the heart of a long-standing and cherished piece of local history that will inspire nostalgia and a heartfelt connection to familiar landmark.
The book shows a strong relationship between Stone United Methodist Church, First Presbyterian Church of Meadville, Allegheny College, Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community, and the community at large. It provides an intimate look into a loving congregation’s history of determination and faith beginning with the genealogy of Stone Church. Social issues are addressed in the book and how the community worked together. There is a summary of children, youth and adult programming. Church organizations and clergy are highlighted.
Dixon states that she worked with a great research team consisting of Christine Lorraine, Joyce Minnis, Carolyn Turnbull and the Rev. Sarah Roncolato. Many church members and community leaders also assisted her along the way.
The book is dedicated to Patricia “Pat” Ruth Mullen Lafferty, an active member of Stone Church for 80 years, and in honor of Denothras Pierce, Dixon’s mother, who spent over 25 years volunteering at Wesbury. Proceeds will go to Stone Church.
