A collection of LGBTQ-themed books displayed at Maplewood Junior/Senior High School drew debating comments from two PENNCREST School Board members on social media.
David Valesky and Jeff Brooks offered contrasting remarks regarding the displays and the topic of LGBTQ visibility at schools in posts which were both made Wednesday.
Valesky, who was sharing a picture and comment posted by another person on Facebook, spoke out against the display in a post made at 11:46 a.m.
"Besides the point of being totally evil, this is not what we need to be teaching kids," Valesky wrote. "They aren't at school to be brainwashed into thinking homosexuality is okay. Its [sic] actually being promoted to the point where it's even 'cool'."
Brooks, while not specifically naming Valesky, seemed to reference his fellow board member's post in making his response.
"I guess since other board members feel free to comment and call homosexuality 'totally evil' and say kids shouldn't know its [sic] ok to be gay, I will jump in," Brooks wrote in his post, made at 10:52 p.m.
Brooks said that "being gay isn't new" and that he had gone to school with LGBT people. He said that people "have always been gay," saying it was neither a movement nor a fad, and spoke in favor of defending those who identify as such.
"There have always been gay students in our hallways," Brooks wrote. "And unfortunately there have always been hateful voices looking to discriminate against them. Let's just be a little better today and not make kids [sic] lives worse by being hateful, bigoted and prejudiced."
The same photo and post shared by Valesky was also shared by board member Luigi DeFrancesco separately on his own Facebook page at 4:11 p.m., though he did not write anything accompanying the photo to show his views on the matter. Board member Bob Johnston also replied to a comment to Valesky's post, saying "we will be investigating the origin" in regards to the display.
Voice mails left for Johnston and DeFrancesco by the Tribune on Thursday were not returned.
PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool, in an email, confirmed the picture was of books being displayed at Maplewood. However, he said other books were also on display at the library, and that the libraries were currently closed and being used as spaces for breakfast and lunch during the COVUD-19 pandemic.
A follow-up email asking whether the display of books was made by school staff or a student organization was not replied to by Glasspool.
Valesky, speaking to the Tribune by phone Thursday, said that while he had religious reasons for opposing the display, that was not the reason he was against it.
"I just don't think the school should mess with anything that happens to do with kids determining their sex or who they should be interested in," he said.
Valesky said he was against the school "pushing" such topics onto the students. He said he had spoken to Glasspool regarding the display and also briefly spoke with DeFrancesco.
"We're just kind of discussing it at this point," Valesky said of his talk with DeFrancesco. "It's nothing against those kids, it's just that we don't see there's a need for that at the school."
Valesky said he plans to bring the matter up at the next PENNCREST School Board meeting — which is scheduled for June 14 — assuming it has not been resolved before then.
Brooks, meanwhile, said the photo on Facebook was "slanted" and didn't present the full picture of several other books being on display as well.
"There's like 60 books on display, and somebody took a picture of four of them," he said.
Brooks also said the display had been up for a while, though he was unsure of an exact reason for it.
Brooks expressed strong opinions against Valesky's post.
"To ignore the fact that students who do identify LGBTQ have a higher rate of suicide and to call it evil is doing a disservice to our community and our kids," he said.
Brooks felt that governments shouldn't be "censoring" books at school, and did not believe the books were harming anyone or promoting a particular lifestyle. He also said that if the school district wanted to move forward as an area, it needed to not "let our hatred and bigotry shine through so bright."
"I think that the adults in the community are trying to make an issue out of something that's overwhelmingly not an issue and I think that our schools need to be a safe place in our community," he said.
