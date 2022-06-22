The future is bright in the natural world with "DiscoverE," a three-day camp July 12-14 for kids 4 to 8 focused on Earth, Air, and Water around Pymatuning State Park.
Those attending will join park naturalists for activities, crafts and a snack dealing with fish, mammals and birds.
Activities include a creek stomp in Sugar Run, seining for fish in the lake using a large net, making animal track T-shirts, and checking Purple Martin and bluebird nests.
Cost is $5 per day
Registration: Contact Jared McGary, environmental educator, at (724) 932-3142, Ext. 109 or jamcgary@pa.gov.
