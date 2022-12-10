“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” So goes the refrain of music and song as we approach Christmas!
Is it really the “most wonderful” time of the year or is that just wishful thinking?
Last week, four people I know passed away; the fathers of two friends, a friend I got to know through our kids playing soccer together, and a high school classmate. Their deaths may be explained by various circumstances, but it doesn’t alleviate the sorrow these families will face in the coming days as they gather for the holidays.
I know it is anecdotal, but I can’t help thinking it’s a familiar story to many of us. Christmas often brings as much sadness as it does joy. Truth is, life isn’t a Hallmark movie. In fact, the holidays often magnify the brokenness of life: death, disease, divorce, prison, poverty, greed, envy, etc.
So, where does the wonder and joy come in? If it is to be a real joy, a deep joy, it must be one that sees you through the brokenness. A joy that is more than seasonal.
I’m reminded of the older man mentioned early in Luke’s Gospel at the time of the first Christmas. Waiting for God to comfort Israel, Simeon lived a life of patience, hope and suffering. God had revealed to him that he would not die until he saw the comfort of the Lord’s Messiah.
Do you recall the story? Encountering the Christ child and his parents at the temple, Simeon takes him in his arms and blesses God. He exclaims how he can now depart in peace for he has seen the Lord’s salvation, a light revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to Israel. Here is the King who will bring God’s rule and peace on earth. Of course, Joseph and Mary marvel at Simeon’s words. Then Simeon says something difficult for Mary to hear. “Behold, this child is appointed for the fall and rising of many in Israel, and for a sign that is opposed (and a sword will pierce through your own soul also), so that thoughts from many hearts may be revealed.” (Luke 2:34-35)
Simeon’s words foreshadow the vocation of the Christ child to deal with the world’s suffering by sharing in it. “Appointed for the fall and rising” means he carries the hopes and fears of not just Israel, but the world through death and into resurrection. The piercing of Mary’s heart warns that she will be a witness to her son’s suffering and death. The brokenness of life has marked this world since the days of Adam.
The real joy and wonder of Christmas is the Christ who begins a new reality. One that turns back the sin of Adam. In the Christ of Christmas, we discover a reality where the sufferings and death of this present world are not worthy to be compared to the coming glory!
I pray this Christmas that you, like Simeon, take Christ into your arms and discover the true joy and salvation he so graciously offers!
Brian Hasenkopf is pastor of St. Paul’s Reformed Church of Meadville.
