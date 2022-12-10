Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain developing after midnight. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.