Ready for the Townline Tussle?
Meadville Area Ultimate Frisbee and the Crawford County Youth Soccer Association will hold a fundraiser to build a disc golf course in Meadville.
The event will take place Saturday at the soccer fields on Townline Road.
Organizers said teams from Allegheny College, PennWest Edinboro, Gannon University, Penn State Behrend, Grove City College and the area’s local frisbee team are scheduled to attend.
More information: Email Patrick Groover at patrickgroover@hotmail.com or text (814) 547-4298.
