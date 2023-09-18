The little things can make a difference — and staying on top of the little things can present a challenge that’s not so little.
Nearly six months into leading the city of Meadville’s new ambulance service, Meadville Central Fire Department Chief Pat Wiley and emergency medical services coordinator Evan Kardosh know what changes they would like to see in order to make older residents better prepared when emergencies and disasters strike.
“The biggest one we run into is definitely home oxygen,” Wiley said. “They have their portable bottles that they use when they go on visits, but don’t always remember to get them filled.”
Whether it’s an hour-long planned power outage, like the one that affected much of the city Saturday morning, or weather-related incidents that impact the region for days, Wiley said, “It’s good to have them ready for an emergency.”
Medication supply is also important, Kardosh stressed, but certain types of information should also be readily accessible and at or near the top of any list of emergency preparations.
“Giving them the contacts they need to have — who they need to notify — having those numbers ready, and thinking ahead for medication,” Kardosh said Friday in front of the department’s lead engine, “so if anything does happen, they’re prepared and there’s no lapse in care.”
The thoughts came amid National Preparedness Month. This year, the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and Pennsylvania Department of Aging are encouraging residents to spend a moment thinking about emergency preparedness and the unique challenges emergencies pose to the older adults in their lives.
The theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3” and the hope is one that’s been familiar to Pennsylvanians for centuries, even if it isn’t always acted upon.
“Ben Franklin said it best,” Krista Geer, executive director of Active Aging Inc., wrote in an email, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
PEMA’s modern update breaks Franklin’s advice down into three preventative steps that older residents and their loved ones should work on before disaster strikes: assess your needs, create a plan, and engage your support network.
The goal, according to state officials, is to empower older adults with tools and strategies to be more prepared.
“Building more resilient communities begins long before the news is discussing a threat on the horizon,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said in announcing the effort. “While manmade and natural disasters have become more common, they’ve likewise become less predictable— underscoring the importance of planning for a variety of hazards that could present themselves. Recognizing possible threats early and being prepared can make a huge difference in how effective we are in our response and recovery efforts.”
Looking to potentially vulnerable clients in its home-delivered meal program, Active Aging has distributed shelf-stable meals to be used in the event that weather disrupts the delivery schedule or in case a prolonged power outage makes food storage problematic.
And given the city’s location, winter weather is a predictable concern.
“We need heat to survive,” Geer noted, “and now is a good time to make sure your furnace is in good working order and you have access to whatever fuel you need for it to operate.”
PEMA recommends not just formulating a preparedness plan, but gathering the information and supplies and practicing the plan.
“When a disaster strikes, seconds count for older adults to evacuate their home and get themselves and loved ones to a safe place. There won’t be time to gather essential items such as food and medication, so it’s important to plan now so older adults don’t waste precious time getting to safety,” Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich said. “This month, we are reminded of the great opportunity we have to support older adults on being prepared by reviewing their plan and other disaster preparations. If they don’t have a plan in place, we encourage them to meet with their family and friends and discuss what they might need to do and have with them should they need to leave their home in the event of an emergency.”
