The Diocese of Erie is making changes in two Crawford County parishes including eliminating Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Cochranton next month.
Citing the declining number of priests within the diocese, a decline in Mass attendance and enrollment in faith formation, Bishop Lawrence Persico is making changes effective Aug. 7.
The changes are “to ensure that we are utilizing our ordained and lay ministers in the best way possible,” Persico wrote in a letter to parishioners of The Epiphany of the Lord Parish of Meadville, St. Hippolyte Parish of Frenchtown, and Our Lady of Lourdes Church of Cochranton.
The letter was read to those parishioners at all Masses on Saturday and Sunday and a copy of the letter was obtained by The Meadville Tribune.
According the letter, The Epiphany of the Lord and St. Hippolyte parishes will continue as two parishes under Father Jeffrey Lucas, with Father Kyle Seyler as parochial vicar.
The two will become “partner parishes” requiring them to coordinate with regard to programs, staffing and pastoral administration, the letter states.
The last Sunday Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church will be Aug. 6.
“Our Lady of Lourdes Church will no longer have a Sunday Mass, however, it will have a regularly scheduled weekday liturgical celebration, be open for prayer, and be available for funerals and weddings,” the letter states. “This means Our Lady of Lourdes Church will remain a secondary church of St. Hippolyte Parish but without ‘mission’ status, effective August 7.”
The new schedule starting the weekend of Aug. 12 and 13 is:
• Saturday Vigil — 4:30 p.m. at St. Agatha Church, Meadville
• Sunday Masses — 7:30, 9 and 11:30 a.m. at St. Agatha Church, and 11 a.m. at St. Hippolyte Church
In addition, the faith formation program at Our Lady of Lourdes will fold into the one at St. Hippolyte Parish, starting in September, the letter states, with religious education programs for the children at both the Epiphany of the Lord Parish of Meadville and St. Hippolyte.
Persico’s letter closes with “I recognize that these changes will require adjustments to parishioners’ preferences and routines. I thank you for your generosity and your support of Father Lucas and Father Seyler. Please pray for vocations to the priesthood and for the revival of participation in the Eucharist.”
