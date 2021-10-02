BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Performing unauthorized landscaping work at a home near Canadohta Lake resulted in charges for a 64-year-old Pittsburgh man, according to a press release issued Thursday by state police at Corry.
The illicit excavation occurred Sept. 25 at a Sunset Drive residence, according to police. The man, whose name was not released, allegedly drove a mini-backhoe onto private property without permission. He proceeded to dig a trench, install a French drain and then refill the trench containing the drain. A French drain is a gravel-lined ditch with a drainage pipe at its bottom and is used to prevent unwanted water from collecting in certain areas.
“The defendant had no permission to enter onto or conduct any work” on the property belonging to a 74-year-old Bethel Park woman, police stated.
The accused man also removed a property stake that had been cemented into the ground, according to police. Police allege that he damaged a nearly 50-by-15-feet section of yard to install the French drain.
Charges of criminal mischief, simple trespass, and removing a surveying monument are pending before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, according to police.