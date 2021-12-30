Editor’s note: During the final days of 2021, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
When it comes to the Veterans of the Vietnam War Jack Greer Memorial Post 52, two names stand out in terms of longtime commitment and dedication to the post.
Well, more like one-and-a-half names, considering they share a last one.
Phil and Laurie Davis have been among the longest serving members of the post and been instrumental in the group's history. In fact, Laurie was working with the people who would become the post before they had even secured their charter, volunteering for secretarial duties as a non-veteran member.
Phil, meanwhile, was the 25th member, the final one needed, to sign on when the group got their charter in 1988, though admittedly that was after a lot of convincing. He had been encouraged to get involved by a friend of his, Charlie Schmidt, who was himself a Vietnam veteran and a Meadville police officer. Phil sat in on three or four meetings of the group — sitting in the very back row of the meeting space — before he finally joined on.
"I had a little attitude back then," Phil said. "Just a little bit."
Today, Phil is the commander of the post, a position he has held on an on-again, off-again basis for a number of years, while Laurie serves as the finance quartermaster. Together, they've helped lead the organization through countless changes, new programs and accomplishments, keeping it a relevant part of the veteran community in Crawford County.
Marsha Manning, the member of the post who nominated Phil and Laurie as Difference Makers, called the two "instrumental" and a "guiding force" behind everything the organization does.
"I can't see anybody stepping up to provide the leadership that they do," Manning said. "Somebody will be commander of the organization for sure, but they have the mission in their mind. I'm not sure what would happen to the post if they weren't there."
For all that praise, it took quite a few twists and turns before Phil took up a leadership role in the post. Despite being a founding charter member of the Post, he was not an active part of the group when he was first approached about becoming the commander. It was 1996 and Phil was, at that time, considered a "national member at-large," belonging to the national Veterans of the Vietnam War organization instead of the local division.
"They contacted me and said 'Hey, will you take over the post?' and I went 'I don't even belong to the post,'" Phil recalled.
Phil had been contacted by the national commander of the organization because Post 52 was in threat of going out of business and they wanted someone to try and revitalize it. He accepted and the rest, as he said, is history.
Since then, the post has brought The Moving Wall — a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial — to Meadville twice, one in 1998 and again in 2018; built their own building with the help of volunteers in 2011; and begun sending out care packages to active duty service men and women starting in 2000.
That last one was a particularly moving experience for Laurie. She can remember when they sent out their first care packages, which then only consisted of a box of Russell's assorted chocolates.
"We got back letters, and you'd of thought you sent them bricks of gold and they were very moving," she said.
Being able to help out is a big part of what keeps Phil and Laurie involved in the Post. In a more recent development, Phil recalled the Post assisting two veterans whose homes burned in fires with relocating.
"To know that we made a difference, that helps," he said.
Laurie expressed similar sentiments, saying the two took pride in their work.
"If you can do something that makes an impact in your community, it just feels good," she said.
She's also very grateful for the "fantastic volunteers" the pair work with and lead. She said the group has around 20 to 25 people who solidly attend every meeting, a sign she called of "very strong membership."
Today the post enjoys a lot of community support and outreach. For the couple, the biggest challenge now is convincing younger veterans to join up. Phil said it breaks his heart to think the group may not have new members to carry it on as the old guard pass away.
Nevertheless, to say the two have made a difference to Post 52 would be an understatement — and the post has also made a difference in their lives as well. The two met through the group, getting married in 1995.
