Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
Mark Roche and David Przybylek are considered the “go-to guys” in Cochranton.
They also are the difference makers of the year for 2022 as nominated by readers of The Meadville Tribune and the first co-honorees.
Both men have been instrumental in bringing about significant changes in Cochranton, primarily through their work with CARE, Cochranton Area Redevelopment Effort, for more than a decade. CARE, a nonprofit organization to foster community redevelopment and growth, first got organized in 2011.
Both Roche and Przybylek are among the founders of CARE and remain active with organization.
Przybylek, who now lives in Franklin and works in finance, has served as financial director of the nonprofit since its inception. They and fellow Cochranton resident Brian Everett had grown up together in Cochranton and saw an organizational need.
“The borough’s sewage project was a big undertaking for the community,” Przybylek said of the installation of a $10 million municipal system in Cochranton the late 2000s. “We began talking about ways to re-energize and revitalize the community.”
“You grow up in an area and you have ties in a community — you want to see it continue”, Przybylek said of what has been a motivating factor for him.
Roche is in total agreement.
“It comes down to this — Cochranton is my hometown,” said Roche, who also is Cochranton’s mayor. “The only time I was away was when I was at college in Edinboro. When I graduated, I started my own business in Cochranton.”
Roche wears or has worn many other hats in the community.
He’s considered the leading historian of Cochranton’s history. He has been involved with Cochranton’s Greenway Trail. He oversees Cochranton Cemetery and has served as president of the Cochranton Community Fair and chairman of Cochranton’s annual Fourth of July celebration. All of that is in addition to coaching Cochranton High School’s cross-country team
“Amazing” is what Marsha Rynd, president of CARE, calls both Przybylek and Roche.
“They do so much for so many and don’t seek accolades They just do things,” she said.
Roche serves as CARE’s visionary — always looking at ways to improve the community, according to Rynd.
“Sometimes we have to say ‘Slow down Mark,’” Rynd said with a chuckle. “They care about Cochranton and northwest Pennsylvania.”
Both Roche and Przybylek have contacts galore and really work to inspire the whole CARE team.
“They just get people to work with them,” Rynd said.
Przybylek said getting something done to improve a community takes a group effort.
When CARE was formed there were about a half-dozen projects outlined including some key services for older residents such as a pharmacy and more medical care as well as a need for senior housing in Cochranton.
The Cochranton Community Services Complex, a reuse of the former W.L. Dunn Construction Co. building, opened in 2017 and now houses a pharmacy, medical offices and a credit union office.
The municipal sewage system helped make Cochranton attractive to Hudson Companies of Hermitage which built Adams Place, a senior housing development. Adams Place opened in 2021 with 39 senior apartments.
“It’s really a reflection on the organization and the fantastic partners we’ve had along the way like the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County and Hudson Companies,” Przybylek said.
CARE now is working with the borough of Cochranton to restore and improve Cochranton Lions Park with a long-term goal to make it a centerpiece for the community.
