Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
Retirement has been a good way to stay busy for Madalyn Davis of Meadville.
Since she retired from her position as a medical biller eight years ago, Davis has added a variety of community-oriented activities to her schedule.
She has volunteered regularly with the Meadville Area Free Clinic for the past six years as part of the support staff for the monthly diabetes clinic. For five years, she has worked with the Meadville Women’s Club, where she is now vice president, participating in education programs the club holds throughout the year and helping to raise money to support several nursing scholarships that the club sponsors at Crawford Tech.
She also puts in time at her church, First Presbyterian, and is in her fifth year as a volunteer with Crawford County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“She is absolutely wonderful,” said Frank Kasper, the executive director of CASA, a nonprofit that provides adult volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children involved with the child welfare system.
Two traits in particular are key to Davis’ success in the position that works to ensure that children end up in safe, supportive and permanent homes, where they can thrive and grow, according to Kasper.
“She’s persistent and lovable,” he said.
Becoming more involved with the community she has lived in since 1969 was a goal for her retirement, Davis said.
“When I was working, I was too busy to get involved,” she continued. “Since I’ve retired, this is what I like to do — until I can’t do it anymore.”
Davis has found the work with CASA especially rewarding. Part of the work involves advocating before the courts for the children you’ve been assigned, but part of it means “just kind of being a friend,” she said.
“It’s been wonderful,” she said. “You get really close to the kids.”
Her first case is a particularly fitting example. She has worked with the same child for the past five years and now anticipates a happy resolution to their case: The child is set to be adopted soon.
After tremendous changes in the child’s life, she said, “This’ll be stability finally.”
Qualifying as a special advocate involves a commitment, according to Kasper. The position requires 30 hours of initial training and an additional 12 hours each year.
“We’re always looking for volunteers like Madalyn,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.