VERNON TOWNSHIP — Buying a building and remodeling it into a new church while spreading the word of God and helping those in need — all in the midst of a pandemic — probably would overwhelm most.
"We ride on the edge of complete exhaustion most of the time, but we love people," Pastor Ken Hough said of Watson Run Church of God. Hough is lead pastor of the church which has volunteer worship and youth pastors as well plus other volunteer pastors.
"We have all the staff of any church — but we're all volunteers," Hough said. "The church does a lot of outreach in the community — we love seeing lives change."
"It's a love of people," Bonnie Hough, Ken's wife, said of what drives the church and its members. She's a master of many trades at the church — Sunday school teacher, bookkeeper, cleaner. "Whatever needs done," she said.
Ken has been the volunteer lead pastor for about 20 years. In that time, the church's congregation has grown more than tenfold — from 40 in 2002 to around 450 members today. More than 90 people volunteer at the church in some capacity — everything from worship to cleaning to administration.
By around late 2019, the congregation had outgrown its church on South Watson Run Road which could only hold about 90.
In May 2020, during the depths of the pandemic shutdown, the church bought the former Seiffert's Furniture store building, east of Conneaut Lake on Route 322 near the border of Vernon and Sadsbury townships. Volunteer help within congregation gutted the building and remodeled it into a modern facility, holding about twice as many people.
"We were looking at having to add a third service or find a bigger building," Hough said with a chuckle. "We didn't want to burn people out" with a third service.
The church's growth was fueled by two things — targeting young families with children and community outreach, he said.
The church is contemporary in its ministry style.
"It's simple and laid back," Hough said. "People get the word of God — if it hurts, it hurts. People are hungry for that. The world's complicated enough, church doesn't need to be."
Watson Run Church of God also has done a lot outreach such as its Ignite Festival free Christian music event, though the pandemic has postponed it this year and in 2020.
The church also does community outreach — quietly assisting those in need.
"Church is to be a place of safety and sanctuary, but some times so churches are so strapped themselves, they're not able to help," Hough said. "That's why we run on volunteers. My goal is for us not to be in that position."
Through strong financial support from members, the church has helped out more than 30 families in need this year with some major purchases.
"We've bought water tanks, washing machines and other items," he said.
The church also works with schools and county organizations to offer help financial where needed.
The church has two mobile stages and does sound, video and light productions for events in the area in exchange for a donation.
Penny Watson, a church member who nominated the Houghs, said the couple works "seemingly, tirelessly, day after day, week after week."
"They take no paycheck. They do what they do because they are obedient and love the Lord with all their heart," Watson said in making the nomination. "Everything that is brought into the church is turned back out into the community, helping many. They are truly the most selfless, giving people I know."
