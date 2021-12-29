Editor’s note: During the final days of 2021, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
For more than a decade, Elena Moore has been going to the house of Estelle Reisner once a month, helping her clean up around the home. In that time, Resiner has gotten to know Moore and how much of a difference she has made in the lives of many people with her desire to help.
"She is a very fine person," Reisner said. "She's extremely conscientious."
Though retired now, Moore has a long history of helping others. As a matter of fact, her willingness to pitch in where needed was how she got her job as a substitute teacher with Crawford Early Head Start.
"I have two grandsons and they used to go to that school and I used to take them," Moore said. "I got friendly with the teachers and any time they needed help, I would volunteer."
Moore eventually got encouraged to take formal education training, and after doing so, would land the job with the school in 2005. As a substitute teacher, she was ready to step in anytime to fill in and keep education going.
For Moore, the chance to work with kids was a delight.
"Oh I really enjoy working with little children," she said. "They're very needy and they love the attention. I just really enjoy it."
In addition to helping Resiner with her housework, Moore previously also assisted other people as well. She worked for one couple for 30 years, similarly helping around the home with cleaning and such.
Moore took a long path in her life to come to Crawford County and have the chance to help out so many people. She originally grew up in Guadalajara, Mexico, before moving with her family to California more than 50 years ago.
When she initially moved to the United States, Moore didn't know any English.
"I just picked it up by watching TV and listening to people, and then later on raising my own family," she said.
If she had any difficulties in picking up the language, they're gone now. Reisner said Moore learned to speak the language "beautifully."
It was while in California that she met her eventual husband John Moore, whose family hails from the area. John had been serving with the United States Navy, and after he finished his tour of duty, moved back with Elena to the area, where they've lived ever since.
After a life time of helping others, Moore retired from working as a teacher in 2020, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and just feeling the time was right. She still goes to Reisner's home to help out once a month, but finds herself with more free time now. She and her husband enjoy spending time together, going shopping and, as she put it with a laugh, "getting old."
She still makes time to travel, however, mainly going back to Mexico and California from time to time.
