In the small town of Cochranton, a reader wrote in a recent letter to the Tribune, is a special person known to virtually every community member.
This woman, the letter continued, regularly checks on elderly residents, delivers cards on special occasions, even drops off pies and ice cream bars from time to time. She connects with younger residents, too, making frequent visits to the borough’s elementary and high schools and opening her home to foster children.
That’s not all: She works a full-time job as Cochranton’s chief of police.
“Chief Heather Beachy makes a difference in Crawford County every single day,” the reader concluded.
Beachy, 44, has been with Cochranton Borough Police Department since 2007 and has been chief for the past decade. By now, she says, everyone knows her — and that’s just the way she likes it.
“It’s a huge blessing,” she said of the job that finds her not only handling calls, patrolling the streets and dealing with traffic issues but also visiting residents and making the occasional treat delivery. “It’s a huge blessing. I couldn’t be happier here.”
Because Cochranton trends toward the quiet side of the law enforcement spectrum, without a “whole lot of criminals,” Beachy’s efforts in the office also include what she describes as “PR” — the public relations efforts that contribute to a “community-oriented department.”
But it’s not all pie deliveries and welfare checks with seniors on their own.
In fact, it was an incident several years back in which the mother of an infant was jailed that led her to becoming a foster parent.
“The dad showed up on my porch” Beachy recalled, “and said, ‘Can you take my baby?’ I’m looking at this little guy, he was about a month old, and I thought, ‘Well, I can’t say no.’”
With the young father caring for the baby during the day, Beachy proceeded to care for the baby after work. Concerned that the child would eventually be removed from the care of his parents, Beachy completed the state’s certification process for foster care.
Today, she has continued that role with other children. In fact, she said, as her daughters, 21 and 15 years old, respectively, grow older, she’s about to become a new mother again: She is in the process of adopting two foster children, a 7-year-old and a 9-year-old.
Her position as chief and the regular hours that come with it have enabled Beachy to stay fully engaged in her kids’ activities. Still, she works in law enforcement, and there’s more than enough “serious stuff” to keep her busy. Earlier this year, for instance, Beachy was among the emergency responders called to the scene of a crash in the borough that took the lives of two Cooperstown residents.
At such times, Beachy is thankful for the borough’s Mayberry-like atmosphere and the chance to visit with a retiree who may not have had many such visits recently. Part of “the blessings” of her job, she said, is that when she has a bad day, she can visit with someone and listen to their stories.
“Hearing those things makes the bad days better,” Beachy said. “It’s kind of selfish, in a way, that I do it — it’s not just for them.”
