Even things like bad weather and a long list of projects aren't deterrents for Bill and Tara Lawrence and their team of friends.
The Meadville couple gets involved with various community-based charity efforts including Tara currently serving on the board of the United Way of Western Crawford County. She serves on its Community Improvement Center committee, which is an outgrowth of the local annual Make A Difference Day efforts.
Participating in the United Way's local Make A Difference Day in October, the Lawrences, along with clients from the gym they own plus student volunteers from Allegheny College, really made a difference at one Meadville church.
The team took on an exterior landscape cleanup project at Emmanuel Community Church on Park Avenue.
"We always have a lot of people participate in events — I knew we could do something big," Tara said.
When they arrived at the church that rainy Saturday they just didn't know how big.
"The ladies of the church had a huge list of things — both inside and outside," Tara said. "It was a mess. A lot of the congregation is elderly and couldn't do things, so things were neglected."
With six adult volunteers from the gym and about 10 college students, there wasn't any hesitation.
"We just said 'Let's do it all,'" Tara said with a smile.
The next thing they all knew, bushes were being yanked from the ground and a tree was taken down as part of a general grounds cleanup, according to the Lawrences.
"The team was unbelievable," Bill said. "When Chris (Kerr, a friend and client with a construction business) broke out the chainsaw, I knew it was going to be serious."
"We just kept going and going," Tara said.
Some of the students felt the church's courtyard needed to be restored, so they cleaned stones within the courtyard that were inscribed with the Ten Commandments plus put in white landscaping rock around them.
"You can actually read the words on the stones again," Shirley Watts of Emmanuel wrote in making the nomination of the Lawrences.
"Thank you to Bill and Tara for bringing such beauty to our church, not only on the outside but to the inside too," Watts wrote. "We are proud to show off our church and brag about all the people in our community that contributed to making it look beautiful again."
True camaraderie has develop among members of their gym over the years through different charitable events, according to the couple.
Those events included running in a 5K charity road race, leading a Christmas shirt fundraiser for local charities, and participating in events like Make A Difference Day.
"Everyone here wants to support one another," Tara said. "If something is close to one of our clients, we just always try to make sure that everyone is aware they can be part of or support something that's important to another client."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.