Conneaut Lake auctioneer Tom Abbott is a regular at Miller’s Food Factory, eating at the Conneaut Lake Road diner four or five times in a typical week.
But when he gathered more than a dozen friends and fellow Food Factory regulars for breakfast there on Dec. 4, the result was anything but predictable.
After calling them out to the restaurant’s dining area, Abbott presented staff members with $2,000. Fourteen diners who were present that Saturday paid for their meals with $100, leaving the entire excess amount as a tip; another six business owners in the area who weren’t present each sent $100 to be added to the gratuity.
“I made a little speech when all the staff came out — a couple of them even had a few tears in their eyes,” Abbott said.
Tracy Miller, a cook at the restaurant, said the staff members weren’t sure what was happening when they made their way out toward the crowded dining area.
“He told us he was going to have a group of people, but that was all we knew,” Miller recalled. “We were all very surprised. We had no idea — I didn’t even understand it all completely until afterwards when I read what he posted on Facebook.
“It was a shock to all of us,” she added.
The big tip, which came out to approximately $1,800, was divided between the restaurant’s 19 employees, Miller said. Everyone received an equal share whether or not they were working at the time.
Abbott posted photos from the occasion on Facebook in part because that’s where the idea started. He saw a post about a group of regulars doing something similar for one particular waitress at their favorite restaurant and decided he wanted to do something similar. Miller’s made sense as the place to do it, given his frequent meals there, but rather than single one employee out, Abbott wanted to help everyone.
“You’ve got to start somewhere,” he said. “We thought if we got the word out, maybe somebody else would do it.”
The strategy worked on at least one person — Abbott himself. Now that he’s started, he hopes to make the big tip a regular occurrence, perhaps every holiday season, perhaps more than once each year, with a different Crawford County restaurant benefiting each time.
After nearly two years of working in the dining industry during a pandemic, Miller said staff members appreciated Abbott’s good will. Like many businesses, she said, the Food Factory is understaffed and has had a hard time finding dependable help with two more resigning in the middle of December.
But while the factory is short on staff members, it has a steady supply of loyal customers like Abbott that have enabled the restaurant to remain open at a time when numerous eateries have failed, according to Miller.
The big tip also came at a good time, according to Miller, when it was likely to promote more giving. Several staff members were putting the funds toward Christmas presents and activities, she said.
“I would like to — me and the staff — would like to thank everyone that was involved,” she added.
