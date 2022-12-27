Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
A few years ago Samantha Stump decided to make a career change — and since then she’s been helping change the lives of homeless men.
Stump serves as executive director of St. James Haven, Meadville’s homeless shelter for men. She previously was working in admissions at Laurel Technical Institute in Meadville.
“It will be five years in January,” Stump said of becoming St. James’ executive director. “I saw the job opening and something just clicked.”
Those who nominated Stump as a Crawford County difference maker agree.
“Her most striking trait is her love for all the gentlemen who spend time at the haven. She relates well to young and old alike,” the nomination states.
“The guests are drawn to her hospitality and all of them spend time in her office, having long conversations about their life situations,” the nomination states. “She is compassionate, but also strict when needed.”
Becky Arbuckle, a member of St. James’ governing board, calls Stump “a special woman with a huge heart.”
“She’s very dedicated to St. James,” Arbuckle said of Stump. “She has a lot of patience when needed, but she’s very capable of handling any issues that come up. She’s kind of like their mother — she’s not going to let them get away with anything.”
Kathi Burns, a fellow St. James board member, said Stump is someone who always puts others first.
“She’s really a mentor to all of us and we appreciate her,” Burns said. “She’s a beautiful woman inside and out. The place is so different now because of her and safe.”
The shelter’s goal is to get each man on the path to a stable life, according to Stump.
Do to that, St. James provides a safe living place for the men to stay for up to 30 days.
The men, who are referred to as guests, must have clearance through Meadville Police Department.
Drug and alcohol use within the building or showing up at St. James under the influence is prohibited. Those who do appear to be under the influence are turned away, though they may return the next evening if they aren’t impaired.
Accommodating up to 14 men each night, St. James provides a bed, showers and laundry service plus a meal each evening.
It also connects the men with social service agencies during their stay and counseling services such as Crawford County Drug and Alcohol, if needed, Stump said.
“It’s to build a relationship with them,” Stump said. “You’re trying to be part of the journey while they’re trying to rebuild their life and get turned around.”
“It all depends on them to do their part to turn around,” she said.
St. James has about a 30 percent success rate in helping men get into their own housing and a job.
“We helped one gentleman get a job and he’s now moved up to be the general manager where he works and owns his own home,” Stump said proudly.
Stump’s nomination notes she “works many more hours than she is required to and this is solely related to her deep concern and love for the guests.”
Stump also is a tireless fundraiser for St. James, according to her nomination.
St. James Haven receives support from a wide range of contributors and grants in addition to the support of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Northwestern Pennsylvania. The funds allow St. James to make improvements and operate on a day-to-day basis.
“Her ability to secure these monies is beyond critical,” according to the nomination. “In summary, St. James Haven would most likely cease to function if not for Samantha Stump.”
