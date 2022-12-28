Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
“We love what we do,” Keith Watson said as he talked about the work that he and his wife, Linda, do at the Gospel Book and Supply Store on Park Avenue.
He credits the success of the 64-year-old business with the difference between “opening a business and having a calling.”
Keith was nostalgic as he told the story of his dad, the late Wendell Watson, opening the store in Meadville in 1958.
He remembers the day that changed the life of the Watson family — Dec. 22, 1956.
That was the day his father had gone to help build a house and Keith and his brother, Stuart, went out to play. Two trees had come down, one on top of each other.
Keith scaled the trees, but his brother didn’t make it and was crushed to death. “That sent my parents on a spiritual journey, and they had a personal encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ,” Keith said.
Wendell Watson had ridden a horse to Alliance College to get a degree in chemistry. He was working as a foreman at the former American Viscose Co. when the accident happened.
Wendell took Bible classes and read and prayed and Keith remember his father believed God wanted him to start a Christian bookstore in Meadville. He said his father had no idea how to do that and told God, “If you want me to do that, you’ll have to show me.”
Shortly after that Wendell attended a wedding reception in Cambridge Springs. He sat at a table with a stranger, and they spoke about their professions.
The stranger operated a Christian bookstore in Jamestown, New York. As a result of that interaction, Wendell opened the Gospel Book and Supply Store on River Street in Meadville in 1958.
Keith was 9 at the time and worked there during high school before leaving for college.
Another accident in 1967 led Keith back to the store. His older brother, Bruce, was killed in an industrial accident while working construction on Interstate 79.
“It had a profound impact” on his life, Keith said, influencing him to do what he has been doing all his life.
The store has operated in several locations in its 64-year history. It moved from River Street to 233 Center St. A fire in a building next to that location resulted in so much water being put on the store, it destroyed the business. In 1974, the business moved to Park Avenue in a smaller location than its current location before moving to the larger area in the Mercatoris Building.
The year 1974 was also the year Keith and his wife, Linda, became parents to a daughter they named Laura.
While she was a real blessing, Laura also brought new challenges, Keith said. He explained that Laura was a special-needs baby born with Conrad Syndrome, which required 24/7 care.
Although she never talked, she attended Race Street School for Exceptional Children briefly before she had a teacher come to the store for one hour a day.
Keith said they had a small room next to the office at the store and Laura was there daily. She never was able to feed herself and wore diapers until her death at the age of 40 — eight years ago.
Keith spoke lovingly of his dear father when he talked about Laura. Wendell Watson worked at the store every morning and worked second shirt at Viscose at that time.
But, realizing the stress taking care of a special-needs child can have on a marriage, Wendell would take Laura for daily two-hour rides around town. Keith talked of how Wendell would lay one hand on the console between the driver’s seat and the passenger seat and Laura would place her hand over her grandfather’s as though telling him she loved him. “He made it (raising Laura) work for us,” Keith recalled of the man who made such a difference in their lives and set such a great example of how to treat people and care about people.
Keith emphasized the importance of the family working together to raise a child and then added, “with the Lord’s help, we got it done.”
Being grateful and appreciative of his blessings and the importance of supporting each other, Keith carried those same beliefs from the family to his business.
He said the customers and churches that have worked with them have been wonderful.
At one point the store had more than 100 churches getting Sunday school material and other customers have come from a 50-mile radius, he said. “Meadville has been very good to us.”
He said having Internet businesses has been more of a challenge, but he is pleased for customers and churches who have remained faithful to the hometown store.
Keith loves his work and talking with his customers. He said that often casual conversation leads to the opportunity to show compassion for those going through troubled times. Sometimes he is led to suggest to the customer they “bring it (the situation) to the Lord” and prays with them.
Keith strongly believes there is a reason for every encounter people have.
He points to his father connecting with the Christian bookstore owner at the wedding reception decades ago. Keith believes God went before Wendell saying, “Dad has a desire and God made it happen. That was not a coincidence — that was providence.”
Keith shares his love for the store with his wife, Linda. They work side-by-side and he believes they have a great ministry at the store. Often at the end of the day, he said, they can see how God has worked through their lives.
The store has a wide variety of books on various spiritual topics as well as other material. Keith believes because they are aware of the content of the materials, they can help people find what they need.
Part of the knowledge comes from their experiences and seeing how God has worked through the tough times and challenges.
Keith recalled another incident of the influence of his father when Keith was 22. He was working in the garage and ending up setting a tractor on fire, destroying the tractor. He remembers going to his father to tell him the bad news and his father’s response was “That’s why we have insurance.” Keith realized his father had already lost two sons and now his third had nearly been killed.
He recalled, “I ran to my father, not away from him,” and his father expressed only love.
“That’s what God wants us to do,” he said, “run to him, not away from him.”
Keith also quoted C.S. Lewis, who wrote, “God whispers to us in our pleasure speaks in our conscience, but shouts in our pain.” He said he can see how God has worked through the pain and challenge of life — including raising Laura.
He said he has been able to relate to others because of his experiences.
Keith said raising Laura was a sacrifice, but said, “It was well worth it.” He added they look forward to seeing Laura again in a perfect body and expressing love.
He believes God doesn’t “call us to be a success but calls us to be faithful.”
He feels extremely blessed by the life he has had and the family, including his parents, the late Wendell and Betty Watson, he has had along with the wonderful customers at the store.
He and Linda will mark 51st wedding anniversary on Jan. 1.
At this point, they have no definite plans to retire.
“We live one day at a time to see what God has planned for u,’ he said. adding, as long as their health allows, they will “continue to do what we do.” He has seen what God has done in his life and looks forward to hearing what he’s doing in the lives of others and realizing the difference trusting God has made in their lives.
He said he has tried to honor God through the way he lives and his grateful for the opportunity he had had serving in a business he considers a ministry, not just a job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.