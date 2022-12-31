Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
Jessica Acker of Saegertown has spent nearly a decade as a registered nurse. About halfway through that span, she made a significant shift, moving from the “moms and babies” of obstetrics to hospice care.
Though many would see the two fields as very different ends of the health care spectrum, Acker sees them as closely related and characterized by “a lot of the same fears, pain and uncertainty” as patients confront significant turning points.
Acker, 38, wasn’t sure how she would adjust to hospice care, but after five years she is committed to it.
“It’s an honor, it truly is, to be able to help family members and loved ones as well as the patients cope with what’s happening with them,” said Acker, who works as a nurse with Gentiva Hospice, 1119 Park Ave. “It’s tough — it never gets easier. Every time you lose someone, it’s like losing a family member.
“But at the same time,” she added, “it’s an honor to have a family willing to share their most prized loved ones during their final stages.”
Acker’s work in hospice care, which focuses on maximizing the quality of life for people going through terminal illnesses, was a significant factor in her nomination as a Difference Maker by Tribune readers.
Acker works to make sure those in hospice care are “feeling loved,” a reader wrote. Often, it’s little things — getting an ice cream cake for a patient’s final birthday or painting their nails — but those little things matter at such a time.
“She always makes sure that her patients are being cared for to make their final days calm,” the same reader continued. “Jessica is an exceptional woman and her heart is giving, loving, and kind in all she does.”
Acker said such efforts are typical of members of her hospice team and recalled another occasion when a patient was approaching what the family knew would be their last wedding anniversary. Acker and others at the hospice coordinated an anniversary dinner to simulate the couple’s favorite restaurant and were able to provide the couple’s children with photos to help remember the occasion.
“We try to find little things like that to make those times special or to make little mementos for family to keep,” Acker said. “Those little things that we don’t think of until we’re there.”
In addition to her work as a nurse, Acker spent 19 years in the Army National Guard, including two tours of duty in Iraq. During the first, when she was in Ramadi from 2005 to 2006, she worked as a truck driver and as a gunner operating a .50-caliber machine gun. When she returned from 2009 to 2010, she worked as an ammunition explosion technician. Working and living around medics during her deployment, Acker eventually decided that she should pursue nursing when she returned home.
“It was definitely life-changing,” she said of her military experience, “definitely an eye opener.”
Like many in her generation, Acker joined the military as a direct result of 9/11. She still recalls learning of the attacks 21 years ago as her family drove home from a vacation to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
“I was being kind of a jerk in the back of my parents’ van, complaining about my brother being too close to me and it being too hot and being in that ugly van,” Acker recalled.
Then news of what had happened came over the radio.
“It just kind of hit me that all those people lost their loved ones,” Acker continued, “and here I was with my loved ones being a brat.”
Within a few weeks, Acker had arranged to enlist with her high school recruiter.
Two decades later, Acker is still finding meaning and purpose — and making a difference — by forging connections with families experiencing loss.
