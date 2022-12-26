Editor’s note: Throughout the final week of 2022, The Meadville Tribune will feature people who made a difference in the lives of their Crawford County neighbors. People were nominated by Tribune readers.
CONNEAUT LAKE — Gary Humes has been one of those people who have been making a difference in the lives of residents of Conneaut School District for many years.
Humes has been chairman of the Samaritans since it was first founded. The group traces its beginnings to 1982 when a child died of malnutrition. A Bible study group from Our Lady Queen of the Americas Roman Catholic Church at Conneaut Lake started the effort to give donated food to those in need to make certain it never happened again.
Humes said he was working with the food pantry at the church with Bob Russell, who was running the pantry, which was being operated out of the church kitchen. He said he and his wife were part of the group who handled the dinners after funerals at the church.
“Bob Russell lived around the corner,” Humes said. “I knew him from church felt like I should do something more when I retired. My health was good,” he said, noting Russell was starting to have some health issues.
“If you are interested, follow me,” Russell told him. “I did and I have never left,” Humes said.
He learned the operation from Russell. Humes retired in 2007, but said he was involved before his retirement.
The Samaritans expanded from food distribution to include clothing and opening a “thrift store” to sell second-hand clothing at affordable prices for those in need. Proceeds from the sales are used to help provide food — as well as funds to pay rent, fuel, utilities or other needs for people who are having financial difficulties.
After having temporary quarters for years, in 2010, the group built a permanent building at the Catholic church and it is called “The Holy Ground Thrift Store,” and offers clothing and other items for sale. It’s also the site for food distribution on the first Thursday of each month.
Russell said as chairman, he conducts quarterly meetings of the board of directors. He has been chairman for 15 years,” but quickly points out there are “four or five others involved with me,” referring to the board members.
He also is quick to point out the group has between 40 and 50 volunteers, who handle the day-to-day operations. That includes organization of the food distribution and ensuring legal requirements are met. The food is obtained from the Center for Family Services. Shawnell Toomey is in charge of the food program and makes certain all the preliminary work is done to make sure food needed is there and stored correctly and ready for easy distribution.
The Samaritans started at Conneaut Lake, but now serves all of Conneaut School District. A satellite center was opened in Conneautville for food distribution when the group learned of the need there.
On the other side of the operation, the thrift store is open two days a week, Monday and Thursday. Items can be left at the store those days as well. Humes said the volunteers sort the donated items on Tuesdays and price and organize them according to categories, etc.
He said the dedicated volunteers are what has made the efforts so successful and cites his co-chairman Margaret Staahl for her leadership as well as Pat Kaider, another long-time volunteer.
Humes said profits from the thrift store are used to fund the financial requests for those in need, be it rent, utilities, car repairs or more. The program has a $500 annual allotment for this program. However, he noted, “We don’t put cash any anybody’s hand.” Instead checks are sent to the proper person, be it an electric company or others. “We try to help people who are financially up against it,” he said.
He said there is a need in the community for the program and is pleased that the Samaritans can meet that need. He said, “80 percent” of the clients are retired so there is not a large number of children involved, noting it is about 30 or 40 kids who receive food from the program.
At one point between 125 and 150 families were served monthly, but that number has dropped to about 80 or 90.
Humes said the board meets quarterly and the financial committee guides the board on its financial status and makes recommendations of what else can be done. He said the program is solvent and the committee is exploring other actions that could help people in need.
He notes when someone needs help, Staahl and Kaider will assist in trying to get that help.
School nurses also help identify some families who may be in crisis.
Humes was reluctant to take a lot of credit for his work, saying he’s only the chairman. At the same time, he is proud of the accomplishments of the Samaritans. He estimates over the course of its history, he believes the Samaritans have “helped others to the tune of between $250,00 and $300,000.”
As for himself, Humes said he is 75 years old, but is in good health and plans to say involved. “I try to give back. I feel good if they feel good,” he said about the recipients of the efforts he and others have made.
