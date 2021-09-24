CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Borough Council has appointed someone to fill a vacant seat.
Council appointed Marci Dickson to the seven-member board during its meeting Monday.
Dickson will fill a seat vacated by Justin Gaines. He resigned Aug. 20 because he was leaving the area to attend seminary.
Dickson was appointed to fill the remainder of Gaines’ four-year term, which expires Dec. 31, 2023. If Dickson wants to remain on council after that time, she will need to win her party’s nomination in the May 2023 primary and then win in the November general election.
Borough Councilmen Randy Gorske, who serves as mayor, and Pat Mahon interviewed four residents who were interested in filling the empty seat.
“After the interviews, Pat and I are recommending Marci Dickson,” Gorske said.
Council then voted unanimously to appoint Dickson.
Dickson and her husband, Andrew, live in Cambridge Springs. They are the parents of a son, Casey, 31, of Meadville, and a daughter, Elizabeth, 28, of Cambridge Springs.
Dickson, 53, is an administration assistant to George Trauner, the CEO of Bethesda Lutheran Services in Meadville. She has been employed by Bethesda for 14 years.
Dickson said she owes Cambridge Springs a lot and wants to serve on council as a way to give back to the community.
“Cambridge Springs raised my kids. My kids were educated here,” Dickson said. “This is where they learned to be the adults they are.”
Dickson said Cambridge Springs has provided a home for her family for more than 20 years, and she asked herself how she could give back.
“I love government. I love learning how it all works,” she said. “The opportunity to do this is something I’m very happy to do.”
Dickson has served as an election day poll worker since 2020, a position from which she will have to resign. She is a member of the Cambridge Area Joint Authority, which provides water and sewer services. She is also a member of Cambridge Springs’ Placemaking Steering Committee, which is working on projects to improve the community.
In addition to Gorske and Mahon, Dickson will join council members Delores Hale, Larry Morrow, Jennifer Howell and Brian Harmon.