Mallory Schroeder of Meadville recently became the first 4-H participant from Crawford County to earn the highest honor bestowed by the state’s 4-H program: the Diamond Clover.
Similar in terms of expectations and time investment to achieving the Eagle Scout rank that culminates a career in scouting, the 4-H Diamond Clover award is typically the result of a multi-year process capped by a community-oriented service-learning project.
Paula Lucas, 4-H educator at Penn State Extension in Crawford County, witnessed up-close Schroeder’s steady work toward that crowning goal. When the program started a few years ago, Schroeder immediately began fulfilling the requirements for the preliminary steps, achieving the green, white, bronze, silver and gold levels in quick succession, according to Lucas.
“Then she got right to work on her Diamond Clover project of planning and organizing an introduction to horses clinic for youth,” Lucas said. “The Pennsylvania 4-H Diamond Clover award recipients have earned the highest honor that the state 4-H program can bestow and I’m proud to have Mallory set the stage as Crawford County’s first recipient.”
At the Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference held in State College in late January, 29 4-H members from across the state became the latest group of youths recognized with the honor. They joined a total of 62 4-H members to have achieved the distinction since the first cohort was recognized in 2019.
That Schroeder became the county’s first in the group by designing, planning and leading a service project involving horses came as no surprise to those who have watched her 4-H career. In 2019, she became the first Crawford County 4-H member to serve on the Pennsylvania Team Horse Power. The group travels the state educating audiences about the horse industry while promoting the importance of safety and horsemanship skills.
When the 18-year-old Schroeder spoke to the Tribune on Tuesday, she was freshly arrived in California, where she is setting out on a career in graphic design. Her 4-H career may be in the past, but horses — one horse in particular — were not far from mind.
“I’m working on moving my horse out here right now,” she said from her new home near San Francisco. “I want to join the West Coast Reining Horse Association, so I want to get her out here and get her going.”
Chick, the Quarter Horse Paint that Schroeder describes as her best friend, has gone nearly everywhere with her over the past few years, but when it came time for Schroeder’s service project at the Crawford County Fairgrounds last spring, she decided to downsize. The introductory horse care clinic that she organized featured a miniature horse that was less intimidating and easier to handle for the dozen or so 5- to 12-year-old youngsters who participated.
Working around coronavirus restrictions and an unseasonably warm day, Schroeder led the group through introductions and some dancing to get warmed up, then conducted demonstrations involving proper handling and grooming techniques, use of a halter and how to maneuver a horse in and out of a stall. A “pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey”-style anatomy lesson also was included. The goal, according to Schroeder, was to combine fun with education and to kindle the sparks of interest in a group of kids who are in a similar spot to where Schroeder was when she started riding at age 8 and joined 4-H at 10.
Too often, Schroeder said, people with an interest in horses are more interested in being trainers than they are in being trained themselves.
“Nobody wants to learn from other people,” she said. “My whole career I’ve learned from everyone I possibly could. I’ve gone to all the trainers in the area and picked up something from them. The point of the clinic was to present what I’ve learned.
“I feel like these kids were at a point in their lives where they take what they get and learn from it,” Schroeder said. “That’s why I was starting out with kids so young.”
For your information
March 13-19 is 4-H Week in Pennsylvania. The state’s 4-H programs, staffed by 6,951 volunteers, serve 78,806 kids in all 67 counties, according to Penn State Extension. As part of the program’s emphasis on leadership, 4-H members can serve on county councils, acting as spokespeople and helping with 4-H efforts throughout the year. The county council for Crawford County took first place as the best in the state at the recent Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference in State College.