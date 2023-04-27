SAEGERTOWN — The stars of the local business world came out to shine as the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Diamond Awards Night on Wednesday.
Among the brightest in the constellation that lit up the Pampered Palate Catering & Conference Center in Saegertown were Sarah Miller and Evan Kardosh.
Miller received the Female Emerging Leader Award for her work at Women’s Service’s Inc. Kardosh, the city of Meadville’s emergency medical services coordinator, received the Male Emerging Leader Award.
Other women nominated were Kimberly Foulk of Cressman Erde Ferguson, Maribeth Lacy of Tree Family Party Piggies, and Jayne Martin of Bayshore Homes Inc.
The field of male nominees also included Ryan Meller of Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Cory Rogers of The Niche, and Travis Smith of Harmony Formals.
David Gordon, vice president of the Chamber’s board of directors and associate broker with ERA Richmond Real Estate Service in Conneaut Lake, was honored as the Chamber Ambassador of the Year.
St. James Haven, represented by Executive Director Samantha Stump, was recognized as Small Non-Profit of the Year Award. Other nominees were Meadville Area Free Clinic and The Learning Center K-8 School.
Vallonia Industries, a Meadville-based provider of employment services to people with disabilities, received the Large Non-Profit of the Year Award, which was presented to CEO Diana Walters. Other nominees were Crawford Christian Academy and Crawford County Drug and Alcohol Executive Commission.
Cup n’ Spoon Coffee & Frozen Yogurt Bar of Meadville and owner Melissa Diedricks were honored with the New Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were The Harper, The Salty Spa, and Tree Family Party Piggies.
Chateau Christine, owned by Christine Yamrick, received the Small Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Cressman Erde Ferguson and Smoky Martins BBQ.
Hunter’s Inn, owned by sisters Megan Botka and Brandy Shartle, received the Mid-Size Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were Inspire Salon & Spa and The Meadville Tribune.
