Devon Stout, general manager-circulation director of The Meadville Tribune, has been promoted to publisher of the newspaper.
Stout has served as general manager of the Tribune for the last 16 months. He joined the Tribune’s circulation department, which handles subscriptions and distribution of the paper‚ in November 2001, moving up to director of the department seven years later.
“I am honored and excited to take on the publisher role at the Tribune and to continue working with the dedicated, professional people who bring this community newspaper to life,” Stout said. “I am proud to lead the team that makes that a reality every day.”
Sharon Sorg, regional executive for the Tribune’s parent company, CNHI LLC, said Stout has both the experience and rich local knowledge of the Meadville market to continue to move the Tribune forward on both the digital and print fronts.
“Devon has been an integral part of the Meadville community and the Tribune,” Sorg said. “He is committed to quality journalism and to serving the community in his expanded role.”
In addition to being publisher of the Tribune, Sorg said Stout will continue to serve as CNHI’s regional audience development executive.
“Now, more than ever, The Meadville Tribune is of vital importance to the people and businesses of Crawford County,” Stout said. “I look forward to ensuring the continued success of this community asset.”
Stout and his wife, Dr. Lauren French, reside in Meadville with their two children.
“We love this community, and we are gladly anticipating this new chapter in our time here,” he said. “Just like everyone at The Meadville Tribune, we live here, work here, raise our kids here and pay our taxes here; we don’t just report on the community, we are a part of that community.”
