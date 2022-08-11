The Devine Inspirations, a family ministry serving western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, will present “God’s Tool Box for Living” at vacation Bible school at Atlantic Community Church, 3468 Atlantic Lake Road.
VBS will begin Monday and last through Friday from 6 to 8 nightly for ages 4 through adult. The program will include song, dance, message, skits, puppets and more.
Refreshments will be served.
• To register: Visit atlanticcommunitychurch.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.