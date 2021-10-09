LINESVILLE — The owner of Conneaut Lake Park is seeking a letter of support from Conneaut School Board for a tax break program for a planned housing development at a separate property on the east side of Conneaut Lake.
Todd Joseph of KLR Assets LLC spoke at Wednesday's work session of the school board to receive its support of a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program being enacted for the property. The parcel is located at the corner of Iroquois Road and Route 18, and Joseph is planning an 80-unit housing project for the 18-acre piece of land.
KLR Assets LLC is separate from the Keldon Holdings LLC through which Todd purchased Conneaut Lake Park.
Joseph last month had spoken with the Sadsbury Township supervisors regarding the program, but the supervisors tabled any action until the plans for the development were also presented to Conneaut School Board.
LERTA programs must be enacted by an ordinance or resolution under Pennsylvania law. The program exempts property taxes on improvements to a property for a given time period on a sliding scale. Taxes are collected on a percentage, typically 10 or 20 percent, until the full property tax collection rate is reached.
The program applies only to the newly assessed value after the improvements are made. Conneaut School District and Crawford County already have LERTA programs in place, but Sadsbury Township does not. Joseph said he had also spoken to Summit Township regarding the program.
At Wednesday's meeting, Joseph claimed the development would generate a significant amount of tax revenue for the school district even with the LERTA exemptions in place.
"Right now, over the course of the next 20 years, the school district would generate less or equal to $20,000 off that piece of land," he said. "With this LERTA program, they will generate over $3 million. I'll say that again, $3 million versus $20,000."
Joseph is seeking a 10 year abatement on the improvements through LERTA.
Joseph characterized the existing land as being a dilapidated garage and corn field. He claimed the school district would see a "200 percent increase" in taxes from the land during the first year of the program.
School board member GW Hall asked what Joseph's estimate was for what the taxes on the land would be if the LERTA were not enacted. Joseph replied by saying without the LERTA the project "may never get off the ground."
In response to a question from school board member John Burnham, Joseph said the planned units built on the property would be sold, not rented. He also said the projections on tax revenue were conservative.
"The school district could generate much more if we were more aggressive with the numbers, but we wanted to be very, very conservative," he said.
Joseph said the properties would be sold on average at around $300,000. That number, he said, was on par with what used houses in the area had sold for, but said new construction could sell for $400,000 to $450,000.
The school board is unlikely to take action on Joseph's request until at least next month, according to board President Dorothy Luckock. She said the board would like to go over the the LERTA program with its solicitor, George Joseph — who was absent from the meeting — before moving forward.
Conneaut School Board will next meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. for its regular voting meeting.
