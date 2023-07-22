EDINBORO — A safety improvement project at the intersection of Route 6N (Route 3006/Plum Street) and Route 99 (Route 699/Erie Street) in Edinboro will begin next week.
Starting Monday, the timing of the signal at the intersection will feature three phases instead of the current two. This will allow traffic to move through the intersection in all directions, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).
The revised traffic control plan was created based on feedback from stakeholders and community members. It is being done in lieu of a previously announced detour, which would have restricted left turns from Route 6N to Route 99.
Motorists should expect delays at the intersection for drivers traveling in all directions, especially during high traffic volume times.
Construction inspection staff will review the timing periodically to determine if additional changes to traffic control need to be made.
Drivers may also encounter flaggers throughout the remainder of the project as needed.
• More information: Visit penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.