SAEGERTOWN – Elizabeth Mourer drove from Warren to Saegertown on Saturday to watch her son compete in a tractor pull at the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society of Northwestern Pennsylvania Inc.’s annual show.
Mourer’s father-in-law used to take his steam engines to the show, but after he passed away, Mourer didn’t attend for several years – until her son decided to pull with his John Deere 70 this year.
On-again, off-again rain showers, however, resulted in too much mud on the track and the tractor pull being postponed until Sunday. Mourer was disappointed, but, like a lot of other people, she still enjoyed being at the society’s 53rd annual Antique Tractor and Engine Show, held at the show grounds on Route 198, about 3 miles west of Saegertown.
“I’m still coming to watch my son pull,” Mourer said. “He’ll have to pull it tomorrow.”
The rain didn’t bother David Yochim, 34, of Albion, who has been a member of the society since he was about 9 years old.
Yochim’s own tractor, a 1904 8-horsepower Case, is on a waiting list to get the boiler repaired, so he was helping out by giving demonstrations on a 6-horsepower Russell, owned by the society.
Yochim likes the nostalgia of working with the steam-powered engines.
“It’s the knowledge of having to work for every bit of production on a farm,” Yochim said. “I learned from the old timers, and there are maybe two or three left that use steam every day,”
As far as he knows, Yochim said there isn't anybody around his age that wants to keep alive the hobby of working with a steam-powered tractor, so he’s happy to pass the knowledge onto others.
“Knowledge is handed down from one generation to the next, but there are fewer people that want to take up the hobby,” he said.
This year, the show featured Ford tractors and New York model engines.
Dennis Turner, 72, brought his 1924 Fordson tractor all the way from Madison, Ohio. The tractor was made by the Ford Motor Co., which built the Model F from 1917 to 1928.
Turner’s father, Lou Turner, bought the tractor in 1928 for $225.
“My son, Matthew, and I rebuilt it,” Dennis said. “We had it running in January of this year.”
Herb Jankovich, of Franklin, is a member of the society’s board of directors. He was looking forward to announcing the tractor pulls this year after the 2020 show was canceled due to COVID-19.
Despite the weather, which was the worse he’s seen during his time with the society, there was a good turnout.
“We ran the parade so people could at least see the 30 to 40 tractors that went by,” Jankovich said.
Society President David Goodwill of Columbus was using his 1949 John Deere Model R tractor to provide power to operate a saw mill, with Michael Kucnick of Centerville and Pete Anderson of Corry splitting logs. There was also a women’s building, a rock crusher and kiddie pedal pulls. You could also enjoy a helping of bean soup cooked in a kettle heated with steam.
Jim Zielinski, of Harborcreek Township, said despite the rain, there was still “great food, vendors and indoor displays.” He likes to attend for the camaraderie.
“The bottom line for me is the fellowship, and you get to talk to a lot of characters,” Zielinski said.
Yochim would agree. For him, the show is about passing down the knowledge of steam-powered tractors, and making new friends.
“Every year I make at least two new friends,” Yochim said. “It won’t be long before I know everybody.”