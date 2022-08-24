WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Though preliminary reports indicate the Crawford County Fair lost about $10,000 on its featured entertainment, a fair official is pleased.
“We were happy with the turnout — it was a good kickoff to the fair,” said Dean Maynard, Crawford County Fair Board president.
“It brought people out,” he added, noting the threat of rainy weather made conditions less than ideal Sunday night.
Darci Lynne, 17, a ventriloquist and singer, performed that evening at the grandstand as a kickoff concert for the 2022 fair, which officially opened Monday. Lynne burst onto the entertainment scene in 2017 winning the “America’s Got Talent” television competition as a 12-year-old.
Lynne was set to perform at the Crawford County Fair in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the fair. She was sent to return in 2021, but that performance, too, didn’t go on due to the pandemic.
Lynne, however, had agreed to appear at the fair this year for her 2020 contract price of $65,000.
At Tuesday’s mid-afternoon meeting of the Crawford County Fair Board, preliminary results showed total ticket receipts of $54,955 with 1,564 tickets redeemed.
However, officials of Etix.com, the fair’s ticket agent, estimated total concert attendance was about 250 more than the 1,564 listed as redeemed. Some tickets, which were paid, couldn’t be scanned in as redeemed on the night of the concert due to wireless internet issues at two of the gates, Etix.com officials said.
The Crawford County Fair has a capacity to hold up to 10,000 for concert events with 5,000 seats in the grandstand and 5,000 racetrack seats, which are closer to the stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.