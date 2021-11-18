With a 2022 Crawford County government budget both still being formed and out of balance at this point, county commissioners are certain of one thing.
"There will be no tax increase," Eric Henry, chairman of commissioners, said as fellow Commissioners Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff nodded in agreement. "With hard work and tough decisions, we'll be at zero (tax increase)."
The commissioners' comments came following Wednesday's work session in which Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer, said the proposed 2022 county budget is almost $800,000 out of balance.
The total budget, which includes the operating fund, Human Services, Crawford County Care Center and other budgets, is $791,267 out of balance, Franz said. Total projected expenses are $73,261,368, but there is only $72,470,101 in revenue.
The county's operating fund budget, which covers day-to-day expenses, is $749,928 out of balance for next year. Projected spending is $34,558,299, but only $33,808,71 is expected in revenue, Franz said.
One of the biggest increases in operating expenses for 2022 is a 9.2 percent jump in employee health care costs, Franz said.
The county’s health care coverage is self-insured through the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. The county is expecting about a 9.2 percent — or $650,000 — increase in employee health care costs for next year.
"Health care is up — we've struggled with that," Franz said of forming the 2022 budget.
"We're looking at all our departments to try to cut back as much as they can to offset the increase," Franz said. "Everyone has been pretty good about it."
The county would need a property tax increase of 0.75 to 0.80 mills to balance the 2022 budget, if additional spending cuts aren't made, Franz said.
The county’s current real estate property tax rate is 21.85 mills which means the county real estate taxes on a property with an assessed value of $25,000 are $546.25 a year.
Commissioners are expected act on a preliminary budget at their voting meeting next week.
