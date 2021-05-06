LINESVILLE — A Crawford County Sheriff’s Office deputy has waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges in connection with an alleged off-duty incident of driving under the influence in March.
By waiving his right to a hearing Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Rita Marwood of Linesville on charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police, Trevis Pearson automatically was ordered held for trial.
Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville accuse Pearson, 52, of Conneaut Lake, of driving under the influence (DUI) when his pickup truck was pulled over for a traffic stop on Foust Road in Sadsbury Township at 1:33 a.m. March 14. Police charged him with DUI and traffic summary counts of failing to keep right, careless driving and disregarding traffic lane.
According to the criminal complaint, Pearson’s blood alcohol content was 0.223 percent. Under Pennsylvania law, a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered to be DUI.
Pearson remains free on his own recognizance pending further action in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The case is scheduled for the September term of county criminal court.