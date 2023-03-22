Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is considering a bid for another statewide office in 2024 — that of Pennsylvania attorney general.
DePasquale, a Democrat, stopped late Tuesday afternoon at Crawford County Democratic Party headquarters in Meadville to meet with the public.
“I’m taking it very seriously — I’m doing these (visits) across the state,” DePasquale said, sounding like an all-but-declared candidate. “This is more than a toe in the water, I’m taking this very seriously.”
DePasquale served two terms as the state’s auditor general, having been elected in 2012 and 2016 before being term-limited for the post. He previously had served in the state House, having been elected in 2006, 2008 and 2010. In 2012, he won the race for auditor general while concurrently being reelected to the state House.
He resigned his state House seat on Jan. 15, 2013, and was sworn in as auditor general later that day.
Term-limited from another run as auditor general in 2020, DePasquale lost a bid for one of Pennsylvania’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020.
Since leaving elected office, he has been an adjunct law professor, currently at the University of Pittsburgh.
DePasquale said he expects an open Democratic Party primary race in 2024 for attorney general. Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry, appointed in January when Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s governor, isn’t expected to run.
“My record as auditor general shows I can take on big fights,” DePasquale said.
For example, in 2016 an audit found a backlog of more than 5,000 untested rape kits across the state, according to DePasquale, who said the Auditor General’s Office worked with Pennsylvania State Police, local police and the FBI to get the backlog cleared.
Another 2016 audit, this one about Pennsylvania’s ChildLine abuse-reporting hotline, found thousands of unreturned calls in 2015.
“Any one of those could have been life or death for a child,” he said, adding, “I bring that investigatory skill.”
“The people know I’ll call it like I see it — I’ll be a tough and fair prosecutor,” DePasquale said. “That’s what I bring to the table — a track record of protecting Pennsylvanians whether it’s taxes, wasteful spending, (or things like) the rape kit issue or child abuse prevention.”
In speaking with residents around the state, DePasquale said February’s train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, is a big concern — especially over potential water, soil and air contamination.
“I’m not afraid of a big fight,” he said. “Holding Norfolk Southern (Railroad) accountable — that’s something I’m very comfortable doing.”
Voting rights is another issue that he’s heard concerns about from Pennsylvanians.
“Making sure everyone who has a legal right to vote gets to cast their vote and have it counted,” he said.
Other top issues DePasquale cited are reproductive health freedom for women and waiving the statute of limitations for crimes of sexual abuse.
“Victims (of sexual abuse should) have a right to file,” he said. “I believe in the window (to file) being extended. If it’s not resolved by the time if I would be elected attorney general, I would work with the governor and the Legislature to extend it.”
“I know how to run a complicated state agency,” DePasquale said. “I won twice statewide — I win. That’s something I bring to the table.”
