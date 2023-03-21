Former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale is set to visit Meadville today.
DePasquale, a former two-term auditor general and four-term state legislator, is embarking on a tour of Pennsylvania counties as he considers entering the 2024 Democratic primary for state attorney general.
A reception is being held at 5 p.m. at Crawford County Democratic Committee headquarters, 926 Diamond Park. The reception is prior to the committee’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 6. County party meetings are open to all interested Democrats and candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.