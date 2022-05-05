The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will host the second in a five-part series of virtual Veteran Town Halls from 5 to 6:30 p.m. May 18.
The town hall will focus on serving older veterans.
Scheduled to attend are Robert Torres, secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Aging; Brig. Gen. Maureen Weigl, DMVA deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs; and Travis Davis, DMVA executive director for Long-Term Care. Discussion topics will include DMVA veterans homes, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s Caregiver Support Program, senior centers, accessing nutritional programs, and recognizing abuse/neglect/exploitation of the elderly.
Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the program through the chat feature.
The town hall series provides the commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and services earned through their military service.
Other town hall events:
• July 13: Resources for Homeless Veterans.
• Sept. 14: Transportation Issues Facing Veterans.
• Nov. 2: Honoring Veterans for Their Service and Sacrifice.
• More information or to receive the link: Visit dmva.pa.gov.