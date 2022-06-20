HARRISBURG — Vaccine providers across the state are prepared to begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations for children 6 months and older beginning early this week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Two vaccines were approved last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and given emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration.
The federal agencies have approved the use of a three-dose Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 years old and a two-dose Moderna vaccine for children under 6. Both vaccines are approved for children as young as 6 months.
“The approval of the vaccines for young children across the state and the nation is welcome news for many parents who have been waiting for the opportunity to provide valuable protection for their children from COVID-19,” Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “Parents can begin scheduling appointments early next week with many vaccine providers, including pediatricians and primary care physicians, who will have the vaccine available for administration as early as Tuesday (June 21).”
The department notes that pharmacists across the state are only allowed to provide COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 3 and older, so parents seeking appointments for children under 3 should contact their pediatrician, family doctor or other qualified physicians.
Pfizer’s vaccine requires three doses and is available for children under 5 and as young as 6 months. The vaccine uses three micrograms per shot, which is one-tenth of what is used in the Pfizer shot for adults. Children receiving the Pfizer series of shots, should receive the second dose three weeks after the first, and the third shot eight weeks after the second shot.
Moderna’s vaccine requires two doses and is available for children ages 6 months through 5 years. The second shot should be administered 28 days after the first dose. Moderna’s vaccine for children under 6 calls for 25 micrograms per shot, which is one-quarter of the dose given to adults.
“It is critical for parents to make sure their children receive the complete series of shots for the vaccine to be as effective as possible,” Johnson added. “The CDC says for the vaccine to reach its efficacy, children need to receive the recommended three doses of the Pfizer vaccine and two doses of the Moderna vaccine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.