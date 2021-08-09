The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will spray pesticides in order to reduce mosquito populations in Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Cambridge Springs area on Wednesday and Thursday.
The spraying aims to reduce the risk of West Nile virus transmission. Truck-mounted, ultra-low volume spray equipment will be used to spray Aquaduet, a reduced-risk pesticide product registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
The pesticide will be applied at a rate of .66 ounces per acre. The active ingredients in Aquaduet are prallethrin and sumithrin. It is diluted with water and designed to provide "quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes," according to the DEP.
After examining mosquito traps, DEP's Northwest Regional Office determined that the number of adult mosquitoes had met a threshold where population control was warranted.
Spray work will begin between 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. The route boundaries will focus on the following areas:
• Cambridge Springs Borough — all streets.
• Cambridge Township — area near McClellan Street, State Route 99 and Thomas Street.
• West Mead Township — area between State Route 322 and Williamson Road and Lamont Drive and Stauffer Road.
• Vernon Township — area between Rogers Ferry Road and South Mosiertown Road and along Dunham Road and Turner Road.
• Meadville — area between Spring Street and Rogers Ferry Road.
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection which can result in inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.
Precautionary measures can be taken around homes to help eliminate mosquito breeding areas, including:
• Disposing of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers that hold water.
• Properly disposing of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.
• Drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.
• Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees can plug drains.
• Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.
• Turn over wheelbarrows and don’t let water stagnate in birdbaths.
• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools when not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.
If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can use Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) products to clean them. Bti is a naturally- occurring bacterium which kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plans, according to the DEP.
Other precautions to reduce risks of mosquito bites, especially for those most at risk, including:
• Making sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows.
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, especially around dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.
• Reducing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually from April through October.
• Using insect repellents. Effective repellents will contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil. Repellent is not recommended for children under the age of 2 months.