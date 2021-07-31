The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is performing a series of pesticide sprays aimed at reducing the population of mosquitoes in Crawford County and decreasing the risk of West Nile virus transmission.
Sprayings were scheduled to be performed Thursday in Cambridge Township and Cambridge Springs Borough. Additional sprayings are set to occur today in Cochranton Borough and Monday in West Mead and East Fairfield townships. Work will occur around 7:30 to 10:30 each night.
The DEP is utilizing truck-mounter, Ultra Low Volume equipment to spray DeltaGard, which is a reduced-risk pesticide product registered with the United States Environmental Protection Agency. The sprays will be applied at a rate of 0.66 ounces per acre.
The active ingredient in DeltaGard is Deltamethrin, and it does not contain Piperonyl butoxide or any other synergists. The product is diluted with water and designed "to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes," according to the agency.
The DEP's Northwest Regional Office determined the adult mosquito population had met the thresholds to require a spraying after collecting adult mosquito traps. The spraying is needed to reduce the mosquito populations in the areas scheduled for sprays.
The route boundaries for the sprayings will focus on the following areas:
• West Mead Township in the area between U.S. Route 322, Williamson Road, Lamont Drive and Stauffer Road.
• East Fairfield Township along Powell Lane and Gravel Pit Road.
• Cochranton Borough (all streets).
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile virus, which can cause humans to contract West Nile encephalitis, an infection which can result in inflammation of the brain. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis.
Precautionary measures can be taken around homes to help eliminate mosquito breeding areas, including:
• Disposing of cans, buckets, plastic containers, ceramic pots or similar containers that hold water.
• Properly disposing of discarded tires that can collect water. Stagnant water is where most mosquitoes breed.
• Drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers.
• Have clogged roof gutters cleaned every year as the leaves from surrounding trees can plug drains.
• Turn over plastic wading pools when not in use.
• Turn over wheelbarrows and don't let water stagnate in birdbaths.
• Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools when not in use and remove any water that may collect on pool covers.
If a resident has stagnant pools of water on their property, they can use Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies israelensis (Bti) products to clean them. Bti is a naturally-occurring bacterium which kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plans, according to the DEP.
Other precautions to reduce risks of mosquito bites, especially for those most at risk, including:
• Making sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows.
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors, especially around dawn and dusk, when mosquitos are most active.
• Reducing outdoor exposure at dawn and dusk during peak mosquito periods, usually from April through October.
• Using insect repellents. Effective repellents will contain DEET, picaridin or lemon eucalyptus oil. Repellent is not recommended for children under the age of 2 months.