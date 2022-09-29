A court-ordered deadline for Raccoon Refuse Garbage Service Inc. to properly remove and dispose of all refuse from its Sparta Township transfer station has come and gone — but the waste remains, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Wednesday.
Under a Sept. 13 order issued by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz, Raccoon Refuse and its owner, Ernst Sell, had until Sept. 27 to clean up and dispose of all remaining waste at its transfer station on Old Route 77 outside of Spartansburg. Raccoon then had until Oct. 3 to provide DEP with receipts showing proper disposal of the waste.
If Raccoon failed to comply by the deadlines imposed, DEP can have a third-party clean up the site and petition the court to recoup those costs from Raccoon, the order said.
Tuesday was the deadline under Schultz’ court order for cleanup to be completed by Raccoon Refuse and it wasn’t, Tom Decker, spokesman for DEP’s Meadville regional office, told The Meadville Tribune in an email.
“DEP inspectors went to the Raccoon Refuse transfer station (Wednesday) and found no additional cleanup had occurred,” Decker said. “The DEP will be analyzing its next steps to enforce its administrative order against Raccoon’s Refuse.”
Decker confirmed those next steps may include asking Crawford County Court to find Raccoon Refuse in contempt.
Tribune attempts to contact Raccoon Refuse and Sell by phone and email for comment Wednesday went unanswered.
The court-ordered cleanup came about after DEP petitioned county court in August for enforcement of a department field order requiring Raccoon Refuse to clean up the transfer station.
Raccoon Refuse abruptly quit all its garbage hauling operations Aug. 15, leaving 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
An Aug. 16 DEP inspection of the transfer station found multiple violations at the site.
The violations included waste piled up and spread beyond permitted unloading and approved storage areas; broken equipment; trucks on site that had waste in them multiple days; waste not removed as required since operations ceased; and waste not handled within DEP rules and regulations, causing a public nuisance.
A DEP field order issued Aug. 16 and served on Sell that day required Raccoon to remove all waste from its transfer station and properly dispose of it within 48 hours. Raccoon then had additional five days to submit disposal receipts to the department for all the waste removed.
DEP petitioned county court for enforcement on Aug. 19 after a department inspection that same day found trash still wasn’t removed. Subsequent inspections on both Sept. 8 and 12 found some of the trash had been removed, but not all of it as required.
