There has been some trash removal at Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc.’s transfer station near Spartansburg, but it’s not been a total cleanup as required, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
A hearing is set this afternoon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas on a petition by DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville to have county court enforce a field order that DEP issued to Raccoon last month.
On Aug. 15, Raccoon Refuse, based in Mill Village, abruptly stopped all its garbage hauling operations, leaving about 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
On Aug. 16, a DEP inspection of Raccoon’s transfer station on Old Route 77 in Sparta Township found multiple violations.
The inspection found waste piled up and spread beyond permitted unloading and approved storage areas; broken equipment; trucks on site that had waste in them multiple days; waste that had not been removed as required since operations ceased; and waste not handled with DEP rules and regulations, causing a public nuisance.
DEP’s field order issued that day required Raccoon to remove all waste from its transfer station and properly dispose of it within 48 hours. The field order said Raccoon then had five days to submit to DEP disposal receipts for all the waste that was removed.
On Aug. 19, the department petitioned county court for enforcement of its order after inspectors found no trash had been removed by Raccoon from the transfer station.
After the petition was filed in county court, the transfer station partially was cleared of trash, but not by Raccoon Refuse, according to Thomas Decker, spokesman for DEP’s Meadville office.
“Noble Environmental out of Pittsburgh has cleaned it as much as they could. They’ve been doing it on their own,” Decker confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Monday. “They presented us with disposal receipts.”
However, the cleanup of the transfer station remains Raccoon’s responsibility, he added.
DEP did another inspection of the transfer station on Friday.
“As far as what was left at the transfer station, our inspector found four garbage trucks with waste, a pickup truck with a box of waste, three dumpsters with waste, and bags remain under the loader and out the back of the structure,” Decker said.
On Aug. 22, Judge Mark Stevens ruled Raccoon had 20 days to file an answer to DEP’s petition to enforce and set a hearing for today.
As of the close of business Monday, Raccoon not filed an answer to the petition with county court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.