A court hearing is set for next month on the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) petition to force Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. to clean up its refuse transfer station near Spartansburg.
Earlier this month, DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville petitioned Crawford County Court of Common Pleas for enforcement of a department field order placed on Raccoon.
The county court hearing now is scheduled for Sept. 13
Raccoon Refuse, based in Mill Village, stopped all its garbage hauling operations Aug. 15. Its closure left an estimated 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
On Aug. 16, DEP issued a field order against Raccoon following a same-day inspection of the transfer station on Old Route 77 in Sparta Township found multiple violations. The field order personally was served on Ernest Sell, Raccoon Refuse’s owner, the DEP’s petition to the court states.
The field order gave Raccoon 48 hours to remove and properly dispose of all waste from the refuse transfer station. Raccoon then had five days to submit to DEP disposal receipts for all the waste that was removed.
The department inspection found waste piled up and spread beyond permitted unloading and approved storage areas; broken equipment; trucks on site that had waste in them multiple days; waste that had not been removed as required since operations ceased; and failed to handle waste with DEP rules and regulations, causing a public nuisance.
On Aug. 19, DEP then petitioned county court for enforcement after no trash had been removed from the transfer station.
On Aug. 22, Judge Mark Stevens ruled Raccoon had 20 days to file an answer to the petition to enforce and set the evidentiary hearing for Sept. 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.