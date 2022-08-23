The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has gone to court to get Raccoon Refuse to clean up its refuse transfer station near Spartansburg.
The DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville has petitioned Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to enforce a department field order requiring the company to dispose of trash at its transfer station properly after Raccoon ceased operations. No hearing date has been set as yet by county court.
Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. of Mill Village, which stopped all operations Aug. 15, has 20 days to respond to the petition.
On Aug. 16, DEP issued a field order requiring Raccoon to remove and properly dispose of all waste within 48 hours from its refuse transfer station on Old Route 77 in Sparta Township. The field order said Raccoon then had five days to submit to the department disposal receipts for all the waste that was removed.
The field order personally was served on Ernest Sell, Raccoon Refuse's owner, the DEP's petition to the court states.
"We also checked again today (Monday) and still no trash had been removed from the transfer station," Thomas Decker, DEP spokesman, told The Meadville Tribune via email. "We are now waiting for the court to set a hearing date and issue a Rule to Show Cause to Raccoon’s Refuse Transfer Station Inc."
The field order was issued immediately following the Aug. 16 DEP inspection which found multiple violations at the site.
Inspectors found waste piled up and spread beyond permitted unloading and approved storage areas; broken equipment; trucks on site that had waste in them multiple days; waste that had not been removed as required since operations ceased; and failed to handle waste with DEP rules and regulations, causing a public nuisance.
Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. had an estimated 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania, including both municipalities and individuals, when it shut down.
