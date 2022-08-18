Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services Inc. is under orders from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to clean up its refuse transfer station within 48 hours.
The DEP’s Northwest Regional Office in Meadville has issued a field order for the company to dispose of trash properly at its transfer station on Old Route 77 outside of Spartansburg, Thomas Decker, DEP spokesman, confirmed to The Meadville Tribune.
Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services, based in Mill Village, ceased all operations on Monday. The refuse-hauling company had an estimated 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania including both municipalities and individuals.
On Tuesday, DEP investigators inspected the transfer station — a collection point before the garbage moves on to a landfill — and found it in disarray. The investigation was prompted by a complaint received by the department on Friday, Decker said.
The inspection “confirmed that waste has been piling up and has spread beyond the permitted unloading and approved storage areas,” Decker said in an email to the Tribune on Wednesday.
A copy of the DEP’s inspection report obtained by the Tribune found:
• “The tipping floor at Raccoon Refuse was full of large piles of putrescible waste. This waste was covered with maggots and attracting birds and other vermin,” the inspection report said.
• “There was a loader on the tipping floor that appeared to have broken down, and then been surrounded with more waste,” the inspection report continued. “Another loader was sitting in front of the garage but appeared to have been broken down as well.”
• “Two community dumpsters between the garage and the office were full of waste,” the report said. “Three of the eight garbage trucks appeared to still have waste in them as well.”
DEP inspectors issued a field order to Raccoon’s Refuse Transfer Station Inc. and it was served on Ernest Sell, owner of Raccoon Refuse, on Tuesday.
“The order states that Raccoon’s Refuse Transfer Station Inc. has 48 hours to remove and properly dispose of all solid waste from the transfer facility,” Decker said. “Raccoon’s Refuse Transfer Station Inc. then has five days to submit disposal receipts for all the waste that was removed.”
DEP will closely monitor compliance with the order and follow up as necessary, Decker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.