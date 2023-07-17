A statewide air quality alert is in effect for today, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).
The Code Orange Air Quality Action Day runs until midnight tonight as fine particulate matter from smoke from Canada's wildfires is expected to impact Pennsylvania's air quality.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities, according to the DEP.
The department also strongly encourages residents and businesses to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials, and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
• To check air quality: Visit airnow.gov.
