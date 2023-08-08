Did the waters of Conneaut Lake sustain a potentially harmful algae bloom last week?
It’s unknown until the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) receives test results on water samples, according to Thomas Decker, spokesman for DEP’s Meadville regional office.
“We did go out Friday afternoon to look at the lake and take samples. We did not see any single algal blooms, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t one last week,” Decker wrote Monday in an email to The Meadville Tribune.
Test results from the water samples aren’t expected to be known until later this week, he added.
The sampling was done after DEP received phone calls about a dog apparently getting sick and succumbing after being in the lake on Thursday, according to Decker.
“We also won’t be able to comment as to how this dog died or if it was directly tied to a harmful algal bloom,” Decker wrote.
Harmful algal blooms, or HABs, happen when colonies of algae grow out of control, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Algae are simple plants that live in freshwater or the sea and range from microscopic, single-celled organisms to large seaweeds.
Under the right conditions, algae may grow out of control — and a few of these “blooms” produce toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds, and may cause human illness or even death in extreme cases, according to NOAA’s website.
Other algae are nontoxic, but use all of the oxygen in the water as they decay, clog the gills of fish and invertebrates, or smother submerged aquatic vegetation, according to NOAA.
Still other algae discolor water, form huge, smelly piles on beaches or contaminate drinking water.
Collectively, these events are called harmful algal blooms, or HABs.
In the late spring of this year, DEP did get a complaint about a suspicious looking algae bloom on Conneaut Lake, Decker wrote. Testing of that algae bloom confirmed it was a toxic algal bloom.
Decker said subsequent follow-up tests at one of the public beaches on the lake confirmed the bloom passed with the test results negative for the presence of toxic cyanobacteria.
Cyanobacteria is also called blue-green algae, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Some cyanobacteria produce toxins, or poisons, called cyanotoxins, according to the CDC.
When people or animals are exposed to cyanotoxins, they may become sick.
Symptoms depend on how a person or animal was exposed, length of exposure, as well as the type of toxin to which they were exposed, according to the CDC.
People or animals exposed to cyanotoxins by skin contact with water while swimming or other water activities or breathing in tiny droplets in the air that contain toxins may have irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat or lungs.
Swallowing contaminated water or eating fish or shellfish that contain toxins may cause stomach pain, headache, neurological symptoms like muscle weakness or dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea or liver damage, the CDC said.
