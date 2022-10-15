Raccoon Refuse Garbage Service Inc. will be hauled before a county judge next month for its continual failure to comply with a court order to clean up the remaining mess at its Sparta Township transfer station.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has filed for a contempt petition against Raccoon Refuse and its owner, Ernest Sell.
Under a Sept. 13 order issued by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Francis Schultz, the company had until Sept. 27 to clean up and dispose of all remaining waste at its transfer station on Old Route 77 outside of Spartansburg. Raccoon then had until Oct. 3 to provide DEP with receipts showing proper disposal of the waste.
In its new petition filed Oct. 7, DEP states Raccoon still has not complied with the court’s order and has requested an evidentiary hearing. That hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1 before Judge Schultz.
The petition seeks to have Raccoon found in contempt of the court’s Sept. 13 order.
For Raccoon Refuse to rid itself of the contempt charge, DEP wants a new order.
If granted by the court, it requires Raccoon to remove and properly dispose of all waste at a lawfully permitted disposal facility within seven days of the new order.
Raccoon would be required to provide to DEP with proper disposal receipts for all the waste removed with 12 days, the order states.
If Raccoon doesn’t properly dispose of the waste within seven days of the new order, Raccoon Refuse’s President Ernest Sell or another representative will be required to be present at the transfer station during the entire cleanup until completed, the order states.
DEP also would be able to petition the court for reimbursement of all costs associated with the cleanup.
Raccoon Refuse has 20 days, or until Oct. 27, to file an answer to DEP’s new petition of Oct. 7.
As of Friday, no answer had been filed with the court by Raccoon Refuse.
The court-ordered cleanup came about after DEP petitioned county court in August for enforcement of a department field order requiring Raccoon Refuse to clean up the transfer station.
Raccoon Refuse abruptly quit all its garbage hauling operations Aug. 15, leaving 14,000 customers in northwestern Pennsylvania — including municipalities and individuals — without contracted garbage service.
An Aug. 16 DEP inspection of the transfer station found multiple violations at the site.
A DEP field order issued Aug. 16 and served on Sell that day required Raccoon to remove all waste from its transfer station and properly dispose of it within 48 hours. Raccoon then had an additional five days to submit disposal receipts to the department for all the waste removed.
DEP petitioned county court for enforcement on Aug. 19 after a department inspection that same day found trash still wasn’t removed. Subsequent inspections on both Sept. 8 and 12 found some of the trash had been removed, but not all of it as required.
