HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day in western Pennsylvania — including Crawford County — and a Code Orange Quality Action Day in eastern Pennsylvania for fine particulate matter for today due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.
The following counties are forecast to have air quality in the Code Red range: Erie, Warren, McKean, Crawford, Mercer, Venango, Forest, Elk, Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Clearfield, Indiana, Cambria, Beaver, Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene, Fayette and Somerset.
On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
The following counties are forecast to have air quality in the Code Orange range: Potter, Cameron, Clinton, Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Bedford and Fulton.
On a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities.
Smoke due to wildfires in eastern Canada will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in both the Code Red and Code Orange ranges today, according to the DEP. Residents are encouraged to check airnow.gov for current conditions in their area.
Fine particulate matter (or PM-2.5) comes in many sizes and shapes and can be made up of hundreds of different chemicals. Some are emitted directly from a source, such as construction sites, unpaved roads, fields, smokestacks, or fires. Most particles form in the atmosphere as a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides (called “precursors”), which are pollutants emitted from power plants, industries and automobiles.
Residents and businesses within the Air Quality Action Day areas are strongly encouraged to voluntarily help reduce fine particulate matter air pollution by avoiding the open burning of leaves, trash and other materials; and avoiding the use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
