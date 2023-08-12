Water samples from Conneaut Lake have found harmful bacteria, but are below the level at which the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection would issue an advisory.
The samples, gathered from Conneaut Lake both last week and this week, did contain cyanobacteria, Thomas Decker, spokesman for DEP’s Meadville regional office, told the Tribune on Friday.
Cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, may produce toxins, or poisons, called cyanotoxins, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The August 4th samples at Conneaut Lake showed cyanobacteria species present, but at counts below the advisory threshold,” Decker said. “These samples are a week old and do not necessarily reflect the current conditions of the lake — and water conditions can change quickly.”
“These results are a snapshot in time and were only taken at four sampling locations on the lake — Centennial Park, Fireman’s Beach, Midway Beach, and the PFBC (Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission) boat launch,” he said.
The sampling took place after DEP received phone calls Aug. 3 about a dog apparently getting sick and dying after being in the lake where there may have been a harmful algal bloom, or HAB.
There also were samples gathered on Wednesday of this week by the state’s HAB Task Force which does routinely monitor Conneaut Lake, Decker said.
Those samples were collected at Midway and Fireman’s beaches, plus an additional sample was collected in the vicinity of where the dog was swimming, Decker said.
“Sample results from this latest sampling are below the advisory and avoid contact thresholds,” Decker said. “There is no other planned sampling by the department other than the routine monthly sampling that is completed by the HAB Task Force.”
Decker said the public should be on the “look out” for harmful algal blooms and become educated on safe water recreation practices. Additional information about HABs and other hazards may be found on the DEP website and other sources, he said.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), harmful algal blooms, or HABs, happen when colonies of algae grow out of control.
Simple plants that live in freshwater or the sea, algae may be microscopic, single-celled organisms to large seaweeds.
According to NOAA’s website, algae may grow out of control under the right conditions. When that happens, some “blooms” produce toxins that can kill fish, mammals and birds, and may cause human illness or even death in extreme cases.
