The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) encourage residents to volunteer for “Pick Up Pennsylvania,” a statewide campaign of fall litter cleanups to benefit streams, rivers and lakes, now through Nov. 30.
Volunteer groups who participate in the PennDOT Adopt-A-Highway program are also encouraged to participate.
"Our waterways foster pride of place for many Pennsylvanians and shouldn’t be trashed," DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said. “It’s important to make the connection between actions on the land and their impact on our waters. From community groups to co-workers, the volunteers who understand this connection and join in Pick Up Pennsylvania each fall do a world of good for all Pennsylvanians and the ecosystem we depend on.”
“These volunteer cleanup efforts are so important,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Volunteers are the very heart of our Adopt-A-Highway program, saving millions of taxpayer dollars each year.”
McDonnell and Gramian spoke at an event with Penbrook Borough community leaders and representatives from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful before joining in a litter cleanup that started at Penbrook Community Park.
Pick Up Pennsylvania is coordinated by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and sponsored by DEP, PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy International Coastal Zone Cleanup. This support supplies registered events with free trash bags and gloves. Residents around the state can use this Events Calendar to join registered cleanup events in their community. Those who’d like to register their own local cleanup event can do so at Organize an Event.
Individuals, families, neighbors, students, civic organizations and local governments are all invited to participate. Cleanups in any location are eligible, for example, on stream banks and shorelines, along roadsides, and in neighborhoods and parks.
Because the high cost of ongoing litter cleanup is unsustainable, DEP, PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, working with stakeholders statewide, are developing a littering action plan to shift efforts to littering prevention.