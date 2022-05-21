Dennis See will be in concert on May 29 at 7 p.m. at Atlantic Community Church, where he also will be speaking at the 10:30 a.m. service.
Sharing the love of Christ through music and the word, See has been a musician, believer, witness and worship leader for Jesus over four decades!
He is a graduate of Rhema Bible Training Center and was the youth leader at Atlantic Community Church back in the late 1980s. His love for teaching, sharing and spreading the word of Jesus has only grown since then.
See has written and recorded seven of his own albums/CDs and travels around the county sharing his music, testimony and speaking about the love and salvation of Jesus with anyone that comes across his path.
He just finished writing a book on worship leading and is currently the director and senior worship leader at Harrisburg Justice House of Prayer.
